15 candidates shortlisted for VC of five Balochistan varsities

KARACHI: The search committee established for the vice chancellors in the universities of Balochistan has selected 15 candidates for the five universities of the province.

While for the sixth Makran University, it has been recommended to re-advertise the post of vice-chancellor as only candidates applied for the post. A panel of three candidates has been selected for each university, The News has learnt. In the case of Balochistan University of Health and Medical Sciences, Dr Shabir Lehri is the first, Dr Baqi Durrani is the second and Dr Ayesha Siddiqa is the third candidate. For Balochistan University of Information Technology and Engineering and Management Sciences, Dr Khalid Hafeez is first, Masoom Yasinzai is second and Dr Muhammad Salman Tahir is the third candidate.

For the VC of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Dr Anwar Panzai is first, Dr Zafar Iqbal is second and Dr Qadir Bakhsh is third. For the University of Loralai, Dr Ehsanullah is first, Dr Ahmad ur Rehman is second and Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar is third. For Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology Khuzdar, Dr Maqsood Ahmed is first, Dr Ehsanullah is second and Dr Syed Abid Ali Shah is the third candidate.

As many as 106 candidates had applied for the post of VCs at these six universities. However, the eligible candidates were called for an interview and each candidate was given 30 minutes by the search committee. These interviews continued for three consecutive days. Many of the candidates had applied to more than one university.