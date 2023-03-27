Time for change

Climate change is a major issue for our country; that much is, hopefully, clear to us all by now. The floods, melting glaciers, erratic rains and droughts are threatening to bring us down if left unsolved.

Our projected temperature increase is expected to be higher than the global average, which will lead to more natural disasters. Between 1998 and 2018 Pakistan reported more than 150 extreme weather events, causing tremendous damage to the country and its people. This number will only increase if we continue with the current lackadaisical approach.

Mehwish Soomro

Karachi