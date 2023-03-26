Seven of a family shot dead over property dispute.—Twitter/file

PAKPATTAN: Seven members of a family were shot dead over a property dispute in Chak Bari Rakh in the limits of Sadar police station on Saturday.

According to the police, accused Sarwar gunned down Iftikhar, Sherbaz, Miftah Bibi, 12-year-old Ahad, 14-year-old Ahmed, 35-year-old Aasia Bibi, and Bashiran Bibi, while 12-year-old Ayesha received bullet injuries. She was shifted to hospital.

Meanwhile, DPO Hassan Iqbal reached the spot and reviewed the situation, while a forensic team collected evidence from the scene and started an investigation. The DPO said that special teams had been constituted to arrest the accused as soon as possible.