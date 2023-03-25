 
close
Saturday March 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

France bans TikTok from public employee work phones

By AFP
March 25, 2023

PARIS: France on Friday banned public-sector employees from downloading “recreational applications” on their work phones, the public services ministry said, with a ministerial source adding that Chinese-owned TikTok would be among them.

Following bans of TikTok in other European countries, “the government has decided from now on to ban the downloading and installation of recreational applications on professional telephones given to public servants,” the ministry said.