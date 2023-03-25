France bans TikTok from public employee work phones

PARIS: France on Friday banned public-sector employees from downloading “recreational applications” on their work phones, the public services ministry said, with a ministerial source adding that Chinese-owned TikTok would be among them.
Following bans of TikTok in other European countries, “the government has decided from now on to ban the downloading and installation of recreational applications on professional telephones given to public servants,” the ministry said.
