Saturday March 25, 2023
Lahore

Woman found dead

By Our Correspondent
March 25, 2023

LAHORE:A 30-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Nizam Block, Allama Iqbal Town, on Friday. The woman was identified as 'S'. It was yet to be ascertained whether the woman had committed suicide or she was murdered. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.