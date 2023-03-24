Nadra launches next-generation Pak ID Mobile App

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will now bring its ID services to mobile screens of people by making its next generation Pak ID Mobile App operational with beta release.

People can now process applications of their identity card and documents using this app. After completing the entire application process through this app from the comfort of their home, they can get their ID documents on doorstep.

With the Pak ID mobile app, people can now apply for their identity documents, including CNIC and family registration certificate, without visiting the Nadra offices, avoiding long queues and waiting times.

Highlighting the most significant features of the new mobile app, Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik said the latest version of Pak ID Mobile had a built-in document recognition system and contactless biometric verification, which allow the users to enjoy a wholesome experience through a complete range of ID issuance services, including uploading and submission of documents, capturing photograph and fingerprints and adding digital signatures using smartphones.

This innovative approach is a significant step towards achieving the goal of Digital Pakistan by improving service delivery, Tariq Malik maintained

The app promises to bring maximum convenience to all citizens living within the country and abroad.

It may also add another feather to Nadra’s cap that has already brought home the honor of being the first nation in the world that has implemented multi-biometric capturing and submitting documents online.

The chairman Nadra said, “The app has been built using Contactless Technology which truly digitalises the experience of getting ID documents just using a smartphone. Nadra truly welcomes citizens’ valuable feedback that can be conveyed to Nadra through the In-app survey.”