Unicef rep finds GB schools ahead of all in country

Gilgit: The Country Representative of Unicef Pakistan, Abdullah Fadil along with his team visited the office of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, says a press release.

He expressed his deeper contentment on the educational reforms initiatives taken by the government of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said, “I have been visiting all the provinces to observe the education standards, and I visited schools here in GB for last couple of days. I found Gilgit-Baltistan ahead of all and unique in nature, particularly the IT integration in education is a wonderful experience.”

The competency of students in schools is exhibiting the quality teaching learning. These interventions can be examples for rest of the country. He further extended his cooperation to scale up these interventions in addition to their support in Early Childhood Education.