‘Water is core of human survival’

Islamabad: Archbishop Joseph Arshad, Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi, on World Water Day has said that water is at the core of sustainable development and is critical for socio-economic development, energy, food production, healthy ecosystems and for human survival itself, says a press release.

Archbishop Arshad further said that this year, World Water Day is about accelerating change to solve the water and sanitation crisis. In 2015, the world committed to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 as part of the 2030 Agenda - the promise that everyone would have safely managed water and sanitation by 2030. On World Water Day, he invited all to mark our commitment towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 6) as part of the 2030 Agenda that everyone would have safely managed water and sanitation by 2030.

As we know that billions of people around the globe along with countless schools, businesses, healthcare centres, farms, and factories are being held back because their human rights to water and sanitation still need to be fulfilled, Archbishop invited International community to find a response to the challenge of ensuring sustainable and fair water management, based on the priority of guaranteeing the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation, as well as the sustainability of aquatic ecosystems and life in this world. It is also estimated that, 21 million people lack access to clean water close to home. 70 million people lack decent toilets and 40% of the population lack a handwashing facility with soap and water in Pakistan. Therefore, on this very important day, Archbishop Joseph Arshad requested all to join hands in reaching out to those who are in great need. Keeping in mind the gravity of the crisis, he stressed to raise public awareness about it and to Save water and keep our surrounding clean to avoid illness and make our environment healthy place to live. Let’s save water for future generations! he said.