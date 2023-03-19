Sindh, GB Rescuers passed out

LAHORE : The passing out parade of Rescuers for Sindh and Gilgit Baltistan was held at Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122), Lahore on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq attended the ceremony as the guest of honour on behalf of the Prime Minister. Health Minister Dr Javed Akram, Director Sindh Rescue Service Dr Abid Jalal-ud-Din, DG Rescue of GB, and senior officials of the Punjab government, Rescue Headquarters & Emergency Services Academy also attended the event. A large number of rescuers, their parents, and families also witnessed the parade. Secretary, Emergency Services took oath from 381 passing-out Rescuers, congratulated them on the successful completion of their professional training, and becoming part of this life-saving emergency service.

These rescuers have been trained for the establishment of an Emergency Service in Sindh and the expansion of service in Gilgit Baltistan. The Sindh and GB rescuers after the successful completion of training also demonstrated their professional skills during the parade. Addressing the ceremony, Ayaz said the role of Rescue 1122 in providing a sense of safety to society is self-explanatory. Dr Javed said the passing-out cadets would exhibit their professional skills to save the lives of emergency victims in their respective areas.