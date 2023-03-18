Ronaldo in squad for opening Euro qualifiers

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo was on Friday included in the first Portugal squad announced by new coach Roberto Martinez, for Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.
The 38-year-old “is very important for the team,” the Spanish coach stressed during a press conference in which he unveiled his squad of 26.
“I do not look at the age,” said Martinez.
Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26.
Martinez said his first squad “is important because it is the starting point” for Euro 2024.
Ronaldo, whose international career began in August 2003 in a friendly against Kazakhstan, holds the world record for men’s international goals with 118.
History suggests that, if he returns to the starting line-up, he will boost his total in the next two matches, at least against Luxembourg.
Portugal have played Liechtenstein seven times, winning six and drawing one, a World Cup qualifier in 2004 which Ronaldo started but did not finish. They have outscored Liechtenstein 35-3 but Ronaldo has never scored against the Principality.
MANCHESTER: Vincent Kompany could walk past his statue at the Etihad Stadium on his way to the away dressing room for...
KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation on Friday said that the newly-hired Iranian coach Ali Pour Aroji will take a...
LONDON: Arsenal have a golden chance to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend with...
MILAN: Napoli’s romp past Eintracht Frankfurt into the Champions League quarter-finals ensured Italy will have three...
KARACHI: Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Munir recorded one of the best finishes of his professional career when he won the...
WELLINGTON: Devon Conway’s blistering 78 helped hosts New Zealand race to 155-2 against Sri Lanka at the end of a...