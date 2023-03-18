Ronaldo in squad for opening Euro qualifiers

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo was on Friday included in the first Portugal squad announced by new coach Roberto Martinez, for Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

The 38-year-old “is very important for the team,” the Spanish coach stressed during a press conference in which he unveiled his squad of 26.

“I do not look at the age,” said Martinez.

Portugal will face Liechtenstein on March 23 in Lisbon before travelling to Luxembourg on March 26.

Martinez said his first squad “is important because it is the starting point” for Euro 2024.

Ronaldo, whose international career began in August 2003 in a friendly against Kazakhstan, holds the world record for men’s international goals with 118.

History suggests that, if he returns to the starting line-up, he will boost his total in the next two matches, at least against Luxembourg.

Portugal have played Liechtenstein seven times, winning six and drawing one, a World Cup qualifier in 2004 which Ronaldo started but did not finish. They have outscored Liechtenstein 35-3 but Ronaldo has never scored against the Principality.