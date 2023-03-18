PM-led meeting decides...: 185,000 families in capital to get free flour from utility stores

A man carries a government-subsidised flour bag after buying it from a delivery truck in Karachi on January 10, 2023. — INP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday decided to start distribution of free wheat flour among 185,000 families in the federal capital from March 18, as part of an initiative to provide relief to inflation-hit poor people during the holy month of Ramazan.

The decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, who said the government was striving to provide maximum relief to people amid inflation.

As per the decision, the eligible people would be able to get flour from 40 outlets of the utility stores.

In order to avoid any inconvenience, people have been asked to check their eligibility for the free flour by sending an SMS containing their CNIC number to the 8717 helplines of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

As per the criteria, the families registered with the BISP and having a poverty score of 60 or lesser would be eligible to avail of the facility.

The registered families would be entitled to get 30-kilogram flour in a month.

In case of any complaint, people may also contact the toll-free helpline 0800-05590.

The prime minister said the government was making efforts to reduce difficulties being faced by the low and middle-income groups, particularly during Ramazan.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, ex-MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Capital Development Authority chairman, Utility Stores Corporation managing director and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.