Alleged robber killed in Lakki shootout

LAKKI MARWAT: An alleged robber was killed and his accomplice was injured in a shootout at Arab Town in the limits of Gambilla Police Station early Thursday, police said.
They said that a raid was conducted on a hideout in Arab Town where the accused opened fire on the police, triggering an exchange of fire. As a result, Munawar Hussain, Afghan national and a mastermind of the robbery at a franchise in Dera Ismail Khan last week, was killed. His accomplice, Yousuf Khan, a resident of Tajazai, was arrested in an injured condition.
The police recovered 13 mobile phones, Rs300,000 cash and arms from the accused.
