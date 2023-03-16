Oxford v Cambridge cricket match to stay at Lord’s

LONDON: Cricket chiefs have announced that historic fixtures featuring England´s most famous schools and universities will remain at Lord´s after a backlash from members of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

The MCC, the owner of the ground in London, announced last year that matches between Eton and Harrow and between Oxford and Cambridge would no longer take place at the "Home of Cricket".

Actor and author Stephen Fry, in his capacity as incoming MCC president, spoke in support of the changes and said they would help challenge a "turgid image of snobbery and elitism".

But the decision prompted a furious outcry from some sections of the 23,000-strong MCC membership.

MCC chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown apologised on Wednesday for "misjudging" the mood.

The MCC has agreed to a five-year extension of both fixtures, which date back to early in the 19th century, starting in 2024.

A further review will be held in 2027, with the prospect of a formal vote to follow.

As part of a compromise deal, organisers of open tournaments available to all-comers will be invited to stage their showpiece games at Lord´s from 2024 onwards.

Archie Berens, representing the historic fixture group, which had protested against the initial decision, said: "By reaching this outcome, honour is done to both sides.

"History is more important to Lord´s than it is to probably any other cricket ground in the world."

MCC chief executive Guy Lavender suggested the issue had been deferred rather than settled outright.

"The world is changing quickly and cricket is changing quickly as a sport," he said.

"The members´ survey showed us a strong polarisation of views across the membership. It had become a divisive issue. We will take stock of our membership in four years´ time and see what the world looks like then."

Several former England captains including Mike Atherton have played in the Oxford v Cambridge match but the universities no longer have first-class status.

MCC will also extend invitations to the organisers of competitions open to all schools and universities around the country to hold their finals at the ground from 2024, as part of the club's "Road to Lord's" initiative."This announcement demonstrates that we are listening to our members who want us to play our part in making cricket a game for all and to respect our history and traditions," Bruce Carnegie-Brown, MCC chair, said.

"With a number of initiatives in place for the 2023 season, including a variety of men's and women's matches, a simplified membership application process, a rapidly growing MCC Foundation and community programmes for under-represented cricketers, we look forward to welcoming new players and new audiences to Lord's this season and in the years to come."Michael Hall, chairman of the HFG, said: "We fully endorse this outcome.

Finding room at Lord's for both the historic fixtures and the finals of the Road to Lord's competitions is something that everybody should applaud. No-one could have foreseen quite how divided the club became on this issue and the committee deserves credit for implementing a pragmatic solution that gives those divisions the opportunity to heal, yet also leaves a sensible review mechanism in place.

We will now all work towards making the historic fixtures and the Road to Lord's a resounding success.