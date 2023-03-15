Punjabi culture reflects unity, love: Amir Mir

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Department organised events across the province on Punjab Culture Day. The main event was held in Alhamra where Caretaker Minister Information and Culture Amir Mir and Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir inaugurated the celebrations. Apart from colourful cultural performances, a documentary on cultural heroes was also screened.

Amir Mir addressed the ceremony in mother tongue, Punjabi. He said that the culture of Punjab is a beautiful blend of fascinating cultural colours of different regions of the province. The purpose of celebrating this day is to show the colours of Punjab’s beautiful culture to the world. Culture Day celebrations are being organised at the government level across Punjab, including Lahore. The culture of plains, potohari and desert areas were highlighted on this day.

He said that Punjabi culture reflects unity, love and respect. Souvenirs were presented to both the ministers.

Singers Taranum Naz, Arif Lohar, Sain Zahoor and other artists performed on the occasion. Amir Mir congratulated Information Secretary Ali Nawaz Malik, DG PILAC Beenish Fatima Sahi, Executive Director Alhamra Nazia Jabeen, Executive Director PUCAR Mehboob Alam, and DGPR officers for the successful event.

Vietnam envoy calls on PFA DG: Vietnam

Ambassador to Pakistan Nguyen Thanh Phong called on Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik to discuss matters of mutual interest including trade of safe and healthy food with each other. Head of Vietnam Trade Mission Nguyen Thi Diep and PFA Additional DG Ahad Dogar were also present on the occasion.

Ambassador Nguyen Phong assured that Vietnam will provide a favourable environment to traders for the sale of Pakistani goods in his country. He said that Vietnam has been providing green tea, black coffee and seafood to Pakistan.