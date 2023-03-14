Consensus paramount

The current split on the political front is not a good omen for the country and reminds me of the 1970s, when the politicians were at sixes and sevens over the formation of a government in the post-elections scenario, which subsequently led to the dismemberment of this country. We should seek not to repeat the past and, instead, we need to demonstrate political maturity and sanity in the current predicament.

Our first priority should be economic stability and elimination of terrorism from the country. Our enemies have joined hands to destabilize us both economically and even existentially. It would be advisable for both the opposition and government to shun differences, develop a national consensus and formulate a joint strategy to overcome the looming challenges confronting the country these days.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob