Consensus paramount

The current split on the political front is not a good omen for the country and reminds me of the 1970s, when the politicians were at sixes and sevens over the formation of a government in the post-elections scenario, which subsequently led to the dismemberment of this country. We should seek not to repeat the past and, instead, we need to demonstrate political maturity and sanity in the current predicament.
Our first priority should be economic stability and elimination of terrorism from the country. Our enemies have joined hands to destabilize us both economically and even existentially. It would be advisable for both the opposition and government to shun differences, develop a national consensus and formulate a joint strategy to overcome the looming challenges confronting the country these days.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
Transport is a basic need of every city. The recently launched Peoples Bus Service in Sindh is, for now, too limited...
The frequent and prolonged power cuts are causing immense hardship to the citizens. Pakistan has been facing a severe...
According to Unicef, a woman dies every two minutes in childbirth or due to pregnancy complications. Child marriage,...
Back in November 2022, I was travelling to Sindh from Lahore via bus but the motorway had been blocked by protesting...
I am writing to express my concern about the issue of private loans and the impact they can have on individuals and...
Co-curricular activities are an essential part of educational life and enhance the learning progress of students at...