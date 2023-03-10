Families of police martyrs, ghazis given medals

LAHORE: A special ceremony was held in the honour of martyrs and Ghazis of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office, in which the family members of the martyrs and Ghazis were awarded with special medals.

Widows, parents and other heirs of martyrs of the police, including Sub-Inspectors Waris Ali and Manzoor Ahmed, Constables Syed Adil Hussain, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Qaiser, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ashraf, Mohsin Ali, Tanveer Hussain, Azam Seemab Muhammad Asif, Rahmat Ali, Abdul Majeed. , Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Rashid Ali, Muhammad Asghar, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Muhammad Amin and Muhammad Sarwar were given gold medals while Ghazi Constables Mohsin Ali, Waqar Barkat, Jawad Hussain, Ejaz Ashraf, Muhammad Nawaz, Hamis Ali, Mansoor Ilyas, Tahir Mehmood, Amir Niyamat, Hasnain Bashir, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Ramzan, Hamid Mukhtar, Asrar Ahmed, Javed Iqbal, Sohail Ahmed, Muhammad Akram, Saifullah, Babar Hayat and Muhammad Iqbal were awarded silver medals.

IG Punjab praised the bravery and unparalleled services of all the martyrs and ghazis and said that they had secured the future of the nation with their lives and blood, these brave soldiers are the heroes of the entire nation and Punjab Police will never forget their services. The families of the martyrs and the Ghazis thanked the IG Punjab for this special honour given by the department.

STUDY VISIT: Trainee officers enrolled in the 36th Mid-Career Management Course made a study visit to the Central Police Office. The delegation from National Institute of Management Islamabad included 16 officers, including three women. The officers under training were briefed about crime control, public service delivery and police force welfare measures. IG Punjab spoke to the participants of the course and said that the Punjab Police had upgraded its working system with the effective use of modern technology to improve the protection of life and property of the citizens, crime control and service delivery, while at the same time using available resources to raise the morale of the force. There have been several reforms in welfare affairs, which have directly resulted in improvement in their performance. IG Punjab said that for the convenience of the citizens and for prompt redress of their complaints, 1787 Complaint Center has been activated seven days a week to ensure prompt registration of cases.