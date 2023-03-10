842 degrees awarded at Ziauddin University’s convocation

The Ziauddin University (ZU) on Thursday awarded 842 degrees to its graduating students in various disciplines at its 2023 Convocation that was held at a park adjacent to the varsity.

The graduates who received degrees completed their courses in various disciplines, including medicine, dentistry, Pharm D, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology, biomedical engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, software engineering, electrical engineering, biotechnology, business administration, biomedical engineering, communications and media studies, digital media marketing, audiology and speech language therapy, ultrasonography, nursing, education and healthcare management.

Postgraduate degrees of MS, MD, MPhil and PhD were also awarded at the convocation. Sindh Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated the efforts of the graduating students, saying that the road to graduation was not easy but their hard work paid off and they rightfully earned their degrees.

“You are now equipped with the knowledge and skills to face the challenges that lie ahead,” the chief guest remarked. “Higher education is undoubtedly the key solution to all our problems as no society can develop without it. Therefore, the first priority of the government should be the promotion of higher education. It is imperative for students to continue learning and never give up in order to be successful, professional, and progress in life,” the local government minister added.

He urged the graduates to adhere to professional ethics throughout their careers. “You are under oath to abide by professional ethics. Carry on the good work through your profession. You have to pursue your professional knowledge and experience to update and upgrade yourselves so that value addition continues. I pray that you all may have a very bright future.”

ZU Chancellor Dr Asim Hussain congratulated the graduating students. “As you embark on your journey after graduation, do not be afraid to face obstacles and let your passion drive you toward success. Character-building is the most important aspect of education, and our faculty has worked hard to provide the best environment for our students,” he said as he stressed the need for improving education in Pakistan by changing the old curricula.

He also asked the graduates to not forget the role of their parents, teachers and mentors in their success. Dr Nida Hussain, pro-chancellor of the varsity, awarded Sir Ziauddin Gold Medals to the top 18 position holders for their exemplary academic performance.

The recipients of the medal included Ayesha Muneer Arain (MBBS), Areeba Sohail (PharmD), Zainab Fatima (DPT), Hadiqa Tabani (DOT), Bakhtawar Ashraf (BSN), Mahazaib Pasha (BBA), Muqaddas Kanwal (medical technology), Hiba Hafeez (biomedical engineering technology), Amenah Abdul Majeed (biomedical engineering), Talha Saleem (biotechnology), Jabir Hussain (civil engineering), Muhammad Bin Amjad (electrical engineering), Faryal Zahra (software engineering), Muhammad Mohsin (civil engineering technology), Ebad-Ul-Haq (electrical engineering technology), Sanila Azhar (communication and media sciences), Rabia Afzal (audiology and speech language therapy) and Ayesha Ali (dental surgery).

Earlier, in his welcome speech, ZU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Irfan Hyder extended congratulations to the graduates stating that he had no doubts that they would make a positive impact on the world around them.