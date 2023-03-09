12 bureaucrats promoted to BS-22

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has promoted nine BS-21 officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), two of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and one of Secretariat Group to BS-22. The notifications of their new postings were issued on Wednesday.

According to the Establishment Division, Syed Ali Murtaza, Special Secretary Interior Division, has been retained in the same division after promotion. Ahmad Hanif Orakzaie, Additional Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Division, has been made Secretary of the same division. Yousaf Khan, Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), will continue as Secretary. Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna has become Secretary IT&T. He will look after the Debt Management Office of the Finance Ministry. Sajid Siddique will continue to head the National School of Public Policy (NSPP), Capt (retd) Saeed Ahmad Nawaz, Managing Director Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO), will continue in the same office.

Similarly, Arif Anwar Baloch, Secretary National Commission on the Status of Women, has been transferred and appointed as federal secretary Commerce Division. Owais Manzur Sumra, Special Secretary in the Finance Division will continue. Wasim Mukhtar, Additional Secretary Establishment Division, has been made Special Secretary of the Establishment Division after promotion. Dr. Asmat Tahira, who is already in BS-22 and Special Secretary of the Establishment Division, has been asked to report to the Establishment Division. She is likely to get a new important posting soon. Khalid Mahmood, Inspector General Police, National Motorways and Motorways Police (NH&MP), has been promoted to BS-22 and he will retain the same slot.

Amir Ahmad Sheikh, Inspector General Police, Azad Kashmir, will continue the same assignment after promotion. Ms. Samina A. Hasan, Additional Secretary, Revenue Division, has been transferred after promotion to BS-22 and made Executive Director of the National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS).

The sources told The News Wednesday evening that some more promotions would take place this week with the High Powered Selection Board’s (HPSB) huddle with the prime minister.