IGP lists achievements in 40 days

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, has released a performance report for the first 40 days after assuming the command of Punjab Police.

In his message to the general public and media representatives of the province, IGP said that after assuming the command of the Punjab Police, he took necessary steps to raise the welfare and morale of the police force, as a result of which, the performance of the police force improved considerably.

Dr Usman Anwar told about the arrest of dangerous criminals, suppression of terrorism and ongoing operations against drug-dealers during the last 40 days. He said that 9,000 criminals, including 1,400 proclaimed offenders of A category wanted in heinous incidents of dacoity, robbery, murder and kidnapping for ransom were handcuffed. Similarly, with the help of Interpol, eight proclaimed offenders were arrested from abroad and brought to Pakistan during the last fortnight, while many proclaimed offenders are being brought to country this month after arresting them with the help of Interpol. IG Punjab said that CTD conducted more than 200 intelligence-based operations during this period in which four terrorists were brought to justice while 47 were arrested. Dr Usman said 22 dacoits and murderers who fired at the police during confrontation met their end. He said that in result of firing by murderers, dacoits and proclaimed offenders at police, these 22 criminals were killed and among them three accused were those involved in four incidents of dacoity and rape.

Whereas, 27 injured accomplices of dacoits and robbers who were killed in multiple encounters were shifted to hospital by the policemen.

IG Punjab said that one policeman was martyred while six others injured in the exchange of fire with criminals.