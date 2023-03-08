Imran moves LHC for appearance through video link

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday petitioned the Lahore High Court (LHC) for permission to mark his attendance through a video link due to security and health concerns.

In his plea, he stated he is 71-year old, adding he has not fully recovered and cannot walk without help.

He requested the court to direct the authorities concerned not to take any adverse action against him nor arrest him unless proper security arrangements for his court appearances were guaranteed.

The PTI chief said he had reasons to believe that another life attempt could be made on him during his appearance in the court.

He said owing to his popularity, his opponents were desperate and wanted to eliminate him.

“I believe in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law and have always demonstrated utmost respect for the courts,” Imran added.

He said despite registration of a number of fake and frivolous cases, he chose not only to join the investigations but also regularly appeared before the court.

Imran contended that he was unable to attend some court proceedings because of improper security arrangements. He pleaded the court to allow his presence through the video link.