Empowerment of women demanded

Islamabad: Women leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami have demanded better protection and empowerment of women in Pakistan.

Ayesha Syed, the Central Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Women's Circle of Pakistan and former member of National Assembly, held a press conference Tuesday in Islamabad to address the importance of women as the basic unit of society and how Islam is the biggest guarantor of women's rights.

During the conference, Syed expressed her concerns about the serious problems that women are facing in Pakistani society, ranging from protection to livelihood. Injustices and crime rates are continuously increasing, and women's problems have been further increased by connecting the human rights of women with the slogan of women's freedom.

Overall, the press conference shed light on the pressing issue of women's rights and the need for better protection and empowerment of women in Pakistan.

Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab Nazma Samina Ehsan, former member of the National Assembly Bilqis Saif, Naib Nazma Punjab Nizhat Bhatti, Nab Nazma Punjab Rukhs­ana Ghazanfar, Supervisor of Public Relations Department of Punjab Province Nuzhat Natiq, Nazim of Women's Circle Islamabad Nusrat Naheed, and Nazim of Women's Circle Rawalpindi Ansa Ashfaq were also present at the conference.