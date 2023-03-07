Public appeasing over prudence

LAHORE: Some prudent initiatives taken by governments in Pakistan are usually replaced with public appeasing measures that facilitate some instead of all.

The distribution of computers to top performing students looks good on paper. But if the path of this scheme in scrutinised from when it was launched in Punjab and then all over Pakistan, a few things become apparent. It was launched when PML-N came to power in 2013, and now again with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the driving seat, who is the architect of this scheme.

The original scheme was in fact the establishment of computer laboratories in all the high schools of Punjab. In the first phase, computer labs were established in 4,286 high schools of the province in 2010. The remaining 400 high schools got the labs a little later after resolving internet and power issues in areas when these schools were located.

The next step in this regard was to establish similar labs in middle schools that were double in number, and finally in the primary schools as well to ensure that every child came out of school well versed with computer knowledge.

Most efficient equipment was used in these labs in which two desktop computers were connected with 15 monitors (terminals). Each terminal acted as a separate computer by use of innovative technology.

However, from next year the programme of computerising middle schools was shelved, and replaced with a computer gift scheme to best performing students. Around 100,000 students benefited from the scheme every year. This deprived millions of middle school students from computer education.

As a consequence of the high school computerisation exercise, Punjab emerged as the most compliant province in the country as far as intellectual property rights were concerned. All the software that were used in these schools having 15 computer terminals each were licensed that were connected with two desktop computers.

Students for the first time used licenced software. Microsoft also promised to help the Punjab government establish the Punjab Information Gateway that would integrate all Punjab departments electronically.

Punjab emerged as the only province in the country in which every region was connected through the internet. It had paved the way for accelerated growth and prosperity in the province. Punjab government planned to use these computer labs after school hours for community services. In the first step, the application forms for the posts advertised by Punjab Public Service Commission could be downloaded at any of these schools. That spared candidates to come all the way to Lahore to obtain forms from the commission’s office. The applications through the computer labs after school hours could even be sent electronically from all corners of Punjab where electronic filing was allowed.

Implementation of IT School project Punjab added 3.4 million internet users in one go that considerably improved Pakistan’s IT user rating. IT infrastructure in Punjab was spread in each corner of the province after establishment of IT schools. In some schools the internet connectivity was provided through Vfone by PTCL that was bound under the agreement to lay down broadband networks within three years.

Punjab also ensured presence in all its regions of some of the most renowned IT equipment suppliers in the world after the establishment of IT labs in high schools. These included suppliers like Dell, Acer, Compaq, and Siemens.

Since all these suppliers were bound under the supply agreement for three years maintenance of their equipment, they established dealers or sub officers in all regions of the province and trained the available human resource of the area in repair and maintenance of these equipment.

After the scheme was abandoned, these brands folded their offices after completion of a three years agreed period. Had the scheme continued Punjab would have become the hub of internet activities in the region.