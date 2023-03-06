Traders’ problems to be resolved, assures minister

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil, on Sunday assured the trader community of resolving their problems and said the provincial government was already working towards that end.

He held out the assurance while speaking at a reception hosted in his honour by the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries at Nishtarabad, said a handout.

Chamber President Malik Salman Elahi, All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Association of Traders Chairman Malik Mehr Elahi and office-bearers of various bazaar associations of Peshawar attended the function.

They highlighted the problems and difficulties faced by the trader community, including poor law and order situation, extortion calls and increase in property tax, etc.

Adnan Jalil said the small traders and industrialists of Peshawar are playing an important role in the economy of the province. He assured to resolve all the issues highlighted by the trader community at the relevant forum at the earliest.

The caretaker minister, who is the son of a late parliamentarian, Haji Mohammad Adeel, said apart from that the traders remain at the forefront to help the suffering humanity and victims of any natural disaster, including earthquakes and floods, and the latest proof of this is the goods they collected for the earthquake victims of Turkiye, consisting food items, clothes, footwear, and children’s toys, ect.

He said the KP government is grateful to the trader community for the generous initiative and would help them by contacting the relevant embassy to transport these relief goods to Turkiye soon.

The caretaker minister assured sympathetic consideration to the demand for allotment of land for setting up a permanent office of the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries.