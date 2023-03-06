 
Monday March 06, 2023
HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

March 06, 2023

TEAM P W L D NR POINTS NRR

Lahore Qalandars 7 6 1 0 0 12 1­.321

Islamabad United 7 5 2 0 0 10 -0.093

Multan Sultans 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.568

Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 3 0 0 6 -0.896

Karachi Kings 8 2 6 0 0 4 0.437

Quetta Gladiators 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.580

