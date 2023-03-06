HBL PSL-8 POINTS TABLE

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig kept his consistency intact to return as the winner of the 1st Rumanza Open Golf Championship on...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid crushed Sevilla 6-1 on Saturday to move third in La Liga as Diego Simeone celebrated setting a...
KARACHI: The ninth edition of Men’s Junior Asia Cup is set to take place in Oman from May 23 to June 1, after being...
MILAN: AC Milan missed the chance to go second in Serie A on Saturday after falling to a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina,...
LAHORE: Army dominated the men’s category while WAPDA females were on the top in the National Swimming Championship...
KARACHI: The 7th JKA karate national training camp, featuring around 70 fighters, concluded here on Sunday at the...
