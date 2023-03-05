IGP vows to equip cops with latest equipment

BANNU: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan on Saturday said efforts were being made to provide latest weapons and other equipment to the cops to help them fight the terrorists. He was addressing a police darbar at the police lines here.

Officers and cops from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan attended the darbar.

The provincial police chief said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had suffered more in the war against terror and showed gallantry, valour and courage. He said the cops in the Bannu Region had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terror and had proved their mettle through sheer commitment in the face of challenges.

Akhtar Hayat said that police duty was full of dangers and challenges, adding that the terrorists had started targeting the police. He reminded them that KP Police would be in the field and would fight until the last drop of blood for safety and security of the people.

The IGP said it was their responsibility to equip the police force with the latest and better weapons and gadgets.

He disclosed that thermal night vision cameras would be provided to the cops in large numbers to enable them to give a befitting response to the terrorists.

The IGP stressed upon the participants of the darbar to win hearts and minds of the general public and take steps for maintenance of law and order with their suggestions.

Akhtar Hayat directed the cops to come to the rescue of the oppressed and needy section of the society and facilitate the people.

The IGP said the draft for the service structure of cops from the newly merged districts had been prepared, which would be sent to the provincial government for approval this week.

He said scholarship schemes for the children of the cops would be revised as well as a memorandum of understanding would be signed with better-equipped hospitals to provide best healthcare facilities to the families of the cops.

He said that stipends for police widows would be increased as per rising inflation. In the darbar, the officers and jawans presented their individual as well collective problems.

The IGP listened to them and issued necessary instructions for its solution on the spot.

Earlier, the IGP presided over a meeting of Bannu Region Police officers. The RPO briefed the IGP about the challenges and the steps taken for maintenance of law and order. The IGP in light of the briefing issued some necessary instructions to the police high-ups.