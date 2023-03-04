Flash floods wreak havoc in Upper Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The flash floods triggered by the continuous rains on Friday wreaked havoc in Razika valley of Upper Kohistan, destroying several houses, water supply schemes and roads.

Officials said the flood water in a local stream had also cut off the Razika village with the rest of the district and caused huge devastation.

“Even the graveyards have been inundated by the flood water and locals are clearing the choked ways to avoid any mishap,” a local told reporters.

The main artery, which links the entire valley with Karakoram Highway, was also washed away from some places by the flood and local families have shifted to nearby safer places and villages.

“We have moved machinery to the affected part of the district to reopen the main artery blocked owing to the landslides,” Irfanullah Mahsud, the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Kohistan, told reporters.

“We have also dispatched the Revenue Department’s teams to estimate the damages in the affected valley and soon the details accumulated by them will be shared with the media,” Mahsud said.

He said that district administration was also in touch with locals for their safety.

Mahsud said that the Suo tehsil administration was also taking precautionary measures to avoid further damages.

Meanwhile, the upper parts of the Hazara division also received a heavy downpour on Friday turning the weather cold.

The rain, which started early in the morning in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas, continued intermittently the entire day.

The link roads in Siran, Konsh and Kaghan valleys have also been blocked to traffic owing to landslides due to rain.