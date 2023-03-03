 
Friday March 03, 2023
COAS calls on PM

By Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai
March 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff Syed Asim Munir met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday.

They discussed matters of national as well as regional security besides army’s professional affairs. The army chief briefed the premier on the arrangements for digital census and security of the Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects.

