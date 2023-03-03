15 more birth registration counters set up at hospitals

The ongoing birth registration project with the support of the Sindh Local Government Department and Unicef has been strengthened and expanded and 15 more birth registration counters have been established in Karachi and Hyderabad.
Additional Chief Secretary for Sindh Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said on Thursday that under the mission of expanding and improving the ongoing birth registration programme with the support of the Local Government Department and Unicef, 15 more registration counters have been established at health facilities where trained staff will be present from 9am to 5pm.
The newly established registration counters in Karachi are at the Sindh Government Hospital, Liaquatabad, Children’s Hospital Shadman, Zainab Panjwani Hospital, Darul Sahat, Batul General Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Korangi No. 5, Jinnah Hospital, Mominabad Hospital, and Qatar Hospital, Orangi Town. Fifty beds have been activated at Landhi Hospital, and birth registration counters have been set up at Maji Hospital and St Elizabeth Hospital in Hyderabad.
