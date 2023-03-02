Religious minorities face difficulty in obtaining CNIC: report

ISLAMABAD: An in-depth study into the legal barriers faced by religious minorities residing in Pakistan reveals that while numerous basic rights of citizenship in Pakistan are linked of having CNIC, a significant number of religious minorities are reported to have difficulty in obtaining CNIC or unable to obtain one at all.

The study findings were discussed at Access to Justice Conference organised by Legal Aid Society, in collaboration with the National Commission of Human Rights.

The study recommends bridging legal gaps, updating out-dated laws, establishment of eh systems of accountability to facilitate and improve investigation and formation of statutory commission to protect, promote, and uphold constitutional rights of RMCs.