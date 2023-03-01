City receives drizzle; more rain forecast

LAHORE: Cloudy weather with scattered trace rain was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and may persist over upper parts till tomorrow (Thursday). Tuesday’s minimum temperature was witnessed at Leh where mercury dropped to -06°C, while in Lahore, it was 14.7°C and maximum was 23.5°C.