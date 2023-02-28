Raids on profiteers

Islamabad:The Capital Territory (ICT) Administration, Islamabad has conducted 2,647 raids across the city against profiteers, violators and imposed fines amounting to Rs262,500 during the month of February.

During these raids, the teams have sealed 62 shops and arrested 53 violators while five FIRs were also lodged against profiteers. Similarly, 193.7 kilograms of polythene bags were seized from various shops besides warning was issued to shopkeepers of strict action against use of prohibited plastic bags, ICT spokesperson told APP on Monday.

In an exclusive, he said 174 professional beggars were also arrested during different raids. Giving further details, he said the raiding teams sealed three Sheesha centres and cafés, arrested managers of two Sheesha bars, seized Hukkas, their substances, flavoured tobacco and coals, warned violators and directed them not to serve such puffing material until finalisation of rules.