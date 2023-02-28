Revenue Coordination Council meeting held

LAHORE:The meeting of Revenue Coordination Council Punjab was held in the committee room under the chairmanship of Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed on Monday.

Secretary Revenue Maher Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Chairman Revenue Coordination Council Ziaullah Khan Niazi, Muhammad Azhar secretary general and other representatives participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the representatives of Revenue Coordination Council informed SMBR about the demands of the employees. Revenue allowance, government housing allotment policy, transport passes and other demands were discussed on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, Nabeel said the revenue employees are my strength, it is my responsibility to take care of them.

He said that the legitimate issues of the employees would be resolved on priority basis. While issuing instructions, he said the matters of up-gradation and promotion of the employees should be dealt with immediately and all the facilities would be provided to the revenue employees in the manner of the secretariat employees.