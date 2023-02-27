Making the most

The second phases of CPEC promises to be far more comprehensive than the first and will see a greater role for our private sector with more engagement with their Chinese counterparts.
Pakistan needs to take serious steps to actualize CPEC’s potential by investing in development projects, curbing terrorism, retaining investor confidence, upgrading local infrastructure and developing human capital through formal and technical education.
Zain ul Abdin Jessar
Larkana
