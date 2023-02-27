 
Monday February 27, 2023
No privacy

February 27, 2023

The recent audio leaks of politicians are a serious violation of the constitution, which guarantees the right to privacy. There is no provision to record every citizen’s calls without any intent of bringing forth involvement in anti-state or criminal activities.

If this continues, then no one will be safe to maintain their privacy.

Sheraz Ali

Karachi

