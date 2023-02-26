Judges under shameless attacks by ‘spoilt brat’ Maryam: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday exchanged barbs on Twitter over the current political feud between the two parties and the Supreme Court suo moto notice for election to the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The PTI chief mocked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the “spoilt brat” Maryam for, what he termed, “shameless and calculated attacks on the SC judges”.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Khan wrote: “Shameless [and] calculated attacks on SC judges by PDM [and] spoilt brat Maryam, nurtured on corruption money, have one purpose only — to run away from elections even by violating Constitution”.

The deposed prime minister, who was thrown out of power in April through vote of no-confidence, said that by attacking the Supreme Court, they were damaging the Federation and ensuring the law of jungle prevailed in Pakistan.

Within minutes, the PMLN chief organiser responded with equal venom for the cricketer-turned-politician.

“Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving [and] surviving on them with the help of your godfather Faiz and his vestiges,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Watch the spoilt brat checkmate you so godsons [and] pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance,” Maryam Nawaz challenged Khan.

The PMLN senior vice president further wrote: “Your chor daku [thief, robber] narrative has not only fallen flat on its face, but from being caught red-handed stealing £190m (Rs58bn), to [your wife’s jewellery [and] Toshakhana heist, to signing files for 5-carat diamond ring. You are the first-ever PM to be guilty of all forms of corruption.” She accused Khan of avoiding courts and “begging for adjournments”, saying that this was a “glaring admission of you being guilty.”

“Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up [and] face the law,” she said challenging the former prime minister to face the judiciary.