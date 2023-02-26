PR to facilitate Raiwind Ijtema participants

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PR) has given permission to 5-Up and 6-Down Greenline train to stop at Raiwind Railway station to facilitate the participants in the annual Tableeghi Ijtema, being held in Raiwind from February 26 to March 6. According to the PR sources on Saturday, the 6-Down Greenline train, which runs from Islamabad to Karachi, will stop at Raiwind on February 27 and 28, while 5-Up Greenline train, which runs from Karachi to Islamabad, will stop at Raiwind on March 5 to facilitate participants in the congregation.
The PR, on the directions of Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gull, has also deployed additional staff at Raiwind railway station to facilitate travellers during the gathering days.
The PR also made special security and facilitation arrangements for the participants besides provision of clean drinking water to them.
