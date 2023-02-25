Mazari slams PM for meeting ‘Zionist supporting’ delegation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari on Friday rang ‘alarm bells’, saying a delegation of Rothchild and Co met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, followed by a meeting with the US Senate team. “A delegation of Zionist-supporting Rothschild & Co meets Shehbaz followed by a US Senate delegation meeting him. US Senate delegation flies off directly according to reports from Pakistan to Israel. Connect the dots and critical question arises: have imported government and handlers made deal on Israel?,” she said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the spouse of PTI Secretary General Asad Umar denied the family had requested for his release, saying: “As a family, we fully support Asad Umar’s decision to court arrest in ‘Jail Bharo’ movement.”

“Asad Umar is waging a struggle with PTI chairman for real freedom of the nation. His application for bail or release is being wrongly attributed to me,” she clarified. She said the government avoided disclosing the location of his (Umar) captivity after his arrest. The PTI’s central media department said Asad Umar’s wife has approached the court seeking accurate information of his location.