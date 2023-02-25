Expat inclusion

The digital census initiative is an important step towards making the census process more efficient and accurate. However, there’s an urgent and important need to open the process to non-resident Pakistanis as well. There are people who would need to register and update their family details from outside Pakistan.
Both NADRA and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics need to consider this step as, currently, the relevant portal cannot be accessed from outside Pakistan. In case there are any reservations regarding cyber security, they may use the method adopted by the FBR and provide a separate link for people who are accessing the portal from outside Pakistan.
Jawwad Zaki
Singapore
