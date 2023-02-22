Uncertain future

LAHORE: Pakistan has now moved into an uncharted territory, everyone from common man to politicians and businessmen have no clue what would happen even the next day.

For the government the concern is the economic survival of the country. Businessmen are worried about dwindling sales and exports, employees thank Allah when they survive another day at their job. It is a lottery for the daily wa gers on the day they are engaged. Nothing is normal in the country. This is the time to sit together and arrive at a sensible solution. Unfortunately, the discord within the society has widened. Still we refuse to admit that we are now a very poor country and we need to live a modest life.

Individually, we have not set our priorities right. The rulers are not prepared to live modestly, to do away with protocol (even lower grade bureaucrats like DSPs enjoy protocol when they move). They are not willing to cut expenses to a level where it does not hurt official working. The businessmen knowing well that the state is penniless continue to demand subsidies and facilitation that the government cannot afford. They show their callous attitude by firing their employees that in the past earned them fortunes. They could afford to bear their salaries for years even if they dispose of a fraction of numerous assets they acquired when their business was flourishing.

Even before the current crisis the institutions were not operating according to their mandate. The salaries and perks in all regulatory institutions are higher than in the private sector still they lack capacity and capability to regulate properly. Higher judiciary is drawing salaries and perks more than 50 times higher than the minimum wage. Still it is ranked very low globally. Pending cases increase on a regular basis. The heads of huge loss making public sector companies live like top corporate executives without being accountable for the losses. None realize the changed scenario and volunteer to improve performance and lower expenses including salaries and perks.

The state or the businessmen have no idea how the poor survive in the current scenario. Poverty is calculated on the basis of the monthly income of a family. The prices have touched the roof without corresponding increase in incomes. Four years back the bread earner of a family drawing Rs50,000 per month was placed in the middle class. Now with utility bills tripling and food prices constantly on the rise his family can no longer be placed in the middle class. These are the people that are coping with the situation more bravely than the elite. They have drastically cut their expenses. They use electricity prudently to manage a lower bill. They have curtailed travel to a minimum to cut petrol expenses. They do not consume mutton, beef or chicken meat as often as they did four years back. Perhaps the low ranked bureaucrats (honest to core) are also managing life through extreme austerity.

It is time for the five percent elite to share their resources with 95 percent of the population, some of whom are almost starving. Our economic situation would not improve unless the haves come of their inhuman shell and start sharing their booty with have nots. An honest dialogue between all stakeholders is badly needed. Politicians particularly must shun their ego and arrive at a sensible and transparent economic program.