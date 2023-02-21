SC moved for elections in Punjab, KP

ISLAMABAD: Another petition was filed on Monday in Supreme Court for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) by Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Speaker Punjab Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly, and several members of the two assemblies under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

They made Election Commission of Pakistan, Federation, President Dr Arif Alvi, Punjab Governor and KP and others as respondents. Filed through advocate Ali Zafar, they prayed to the apex court to direct the respondents to immediately announce the date(s) of election(s) for the provincial assemblies of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so as to ensure that the elections are held not later than ninety days of dissolution of the assemblies.

They questioned as to whether the Election Commission of Pakistan is charged with a duty of holding general elections to the assemblies under Article 218 read with Article 219 of the Constitution. And whether under Article 218(3) of the Constitution, the Election Commission of Pakistan is duty bound to hold, organise and conduct elections in accordance with the Constitution and the law, such as the Elections Act, 2017.