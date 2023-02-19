The PSL is off to a flying start. However, amidst the revelry and excitement, the nation’s biggest sporting star and national team captain Babar Azam has suddenly come under criticism from pundits and current and former players. There were some, in the lead-up to the tournament, calling Babar a selfish player and now Muhammad Amir, bowler for the Karachi Kings, appears to have called the great batsmen a “tailender batting at number 10”. These comments are uncalled for and against the spirit of friendly competition. Amir should stick to letting his performances do the talking.
Touqeer W Chishty
Lahore
Are we heading for yet another constitutional crisis? After the dissolution of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
We are not as poor as we assume our country to be. The spectre of the PSL’s opening ceremony and the record opening...
The price of chicken recently surpassed the Rs700 mark. According to reports, poultry farms are under pressure from...
Foreign donors, diplomats and academics work day and night for the preservation of our cultural heritage while our own...
The PDM’s policies are dragging us towards a recession. The prices of virtually every essential item have reached...
The strike by the Teacher’s Society at Karachi University has been going on for several days now and has severely...
Comments