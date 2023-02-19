The PSL is off to a flying start. However, amidst the revelry and excitement, the nation’s biggest sporting star and national team captain Babar Azam has suddenly come under criticism from pundits and current and former players. There were some, in the lead-up to the tournament, calling Babar a selfish player and now Muhammad Amir, bowler for the Karachi Kings, appears to have called the great batsmen a “tailender batting at number 10”. These comments are uncalled for and against the spirit of friendly competition. Amir should stick to letting his performances do the talking.

Touqeer W Chishty

Lahore