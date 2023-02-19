This refers to the letter ‘Not so fast’ (February 17, 2023) by Shakir Lakhani. The writer needs to consult the country’s constitution to have a better understanding of how parliament works. Dissolving an assembly is a constitutional right of any sitting government. Once the assembly gets dissolved, elections must take place within 90 days for a full term of five years. The constitution does not mandate holding national and provincial assembly elections at the same time. Elections at the national and provincial level can take place at different dates, as is the norm in neighbouring India.

Alluding to the cost involved in holding elections, the writer does not seem to see anything wrong in the expenditure on the bloated federal cabinet of 85 members and the import of luxury cars and electric vehicles when imports of essential items are on hold.

Kulsoom A Majeed

Karachi