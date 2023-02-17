FIA summons Farah Gogi, husband in money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of former first day Bushra Bibi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar in a money laundering case.

Local Media reported on Thursday that the FIA has issued summon notices to the two accused and directed them to appear on February 17 (today). The FIA’s money laundering allegations are based on suspicious transaction of Rs22.39 million which were transferred allegedly from the account of Ahsan Jameel Gujjar to the accounts of Ghousia Builders.

The federal agency said it has already obtained records from various institutions in connection with the investigation. Both the accused have been directed to appear in person with all the required documents.

Earlier, a three-member joint investigation team had registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation. According to an anti-corruption unit, Rana Yousuf, the former chief executive officer of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and Maqsood Ahmed, the secretary of Special Economic Zone Committee, were accused of allotting 10 acres of land in the Faisalabad Special Economic Zone to Farah Gogi.

According to officials, the accused had illegally allotted a plot worth Rs600 million to Farah Gogi and her mother’s company Al-Mu’az Dairy for only Rs83 million. Farah Gogi’s husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar had allegedly given a fake guarantee of Rs2 billion to get an industrial plot.