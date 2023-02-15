PM approves special dispensation for civil officials

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has accorded approval to the grant of a special dispensation for civil officials (BPS-1 to BPS-15) in the federal government. According to Office Memorandum (OM) issued here on

Tuesday, the incumbents in BPS-1 to BPS-5 will be granted two higher pay scales as the one-time dispensation, if they have not availed

time scale under the Time Scale policy-2022.

However, their substantive pay scales will remain un­changed.

The incumbents in BPS-06 to BPS-15 will be granted the next higher scale as one time dispensation, if they have not availed time scale under Time Scale Policy-2022. However, their substantive pay scales will remain unchanged.

The incumbents in BPS-06 to BPS-15 who have already availed benefit of time scale as per Time Scale Policy-2022 will only be granted one additional increment of their current pay scale as one time dispensation.

Employees in BPS-I6 will be granted one additional increment as one-time dispensation. The post of Lower Division Clerk will be upgraded from BPS-09 to BPS-10 and that of Upper Division Clerk from BPS-11 to BPS-13 alongwith incumbents. Recruitment Rules will be amended by the Establishment Division accordingly as per up-gradation policy.

The dispensation shall only be admissible to those civil servants of the federal government, who are in BPS-01 to BPS-I6 (excluding employees paid out of defence estimates) and are in receipt of Disparity Reduction Allowances.

This dispensation shall not be admissible to an employee who is currently drawing the pay of BPS-17 by whatsoever means.