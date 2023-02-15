Shahid Nadeem’s book launched at PLF

LAHORE:Shahid Nadeem’s book of Urdu plays “Hamm Dekhain Gae” was launched in Alhamra Hall 3 on the last day of the Pakistan Literature Festival.
Professors Shaista Sirajeddin and Asghar Nadeem Syed and the author himself discussed the book. Professor Shaista, in her opening remarks, talked about Nadeem’s transition from a radical student activist to an acclaimed playwright while eminent poet and playwright Asghar Nadeem Syed spoke about the General Zia-ul-Haq regime and establishment of Ajoka Theatre as a platform for dissent and democracy.
Later, Shahid Nadeem signed copies of the book. The book includes internationally acclaimed “Dara”, about Sufi Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh, recently adapted and produced by London’s National Theatre; “Dukhini”, about trafficking of Bangladeshi women to Pakistan, which has been performed all over South Asia; “Dushman”, an adaptation of Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People”; “Dekh Tamasha” on religious extremism and “Saira aur Maira”, based on cases fought by the late Asma Jahangir. Ajoka also gave a special performance of its famous play “Anhi Mai Da Sufna” at Alhamra. Written by Shahid Nadeem.
