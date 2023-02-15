 
Wednesday February 15, 2023
Dragged out

February 15, 2023

According to reports, the Sindh Food Department has issued a notification of wheat support price at Rs4000/40 kg for the 2023 session. While growers appear to be supportive of the decision they have been critical of how long it has taken, with the wheat sowing season having already passed. Hopefully, it isn’t too late to be of no use.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar

