Maximum relief to people to be ensured: minister

LAHORE: Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad while meeting various delegations in his office on Monday said that the caretaker government was trying its best to provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that the caretaker government ensured the supply of cheap flour as soon as it came by increasing its sale points. He said, "Along with improving the provision of basic facilities under the LGCD Department, I am personally monitoring the ongoing development works."

Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the proposed Task Management System in the LGCD Department would increase the efficiency of officers and improve good governance in the province. H said, "On the instructions of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, I will visit Bahawalpur this week and review the performance of various departments there." The minister said that a complaint cell is being established in the LGCD department to redress the complaints of the citizens in an efficient manner.

He said that the Complaint Cell would resolve the public complaints on a daily basis. Azerbaijan delegation visits historical sites: A seven-member delegation from Azerbaijan with the support of Pakistan Embassy at Baku is in the City on a 7-day visit.

NGO Artishok from Baku is organising culinary events and festivals for promoting the national cuisine culture and tourism sectors in Azerbaijan and its friendly countries. The cultural group has been organising events promoting Pakistani cuisines at international level.

The delegates met Director General Walled City Lahore Kamran Lashari on the second day of their visit to the City. The delegation headed by Fakhranda Hassan Zade visited archaeological and historical sites in the walled city of Lahore. They went to Shahi Hamam, Wazir Khan Mosque, Faqir Khana Museum, Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid.

Later, the Azerbaijani delegation also visited Home Economics University Lahore. The delegation was given practical information about traditional food preparation in the cooking labs of Home Economics University. Shujaat Munif Qureshi, registrar of Home Economics University, presented souvenirs and certificates to the Azerbaijani delegation. The delegation met well-known businessman Adeel Chaudhry in a local hotel. On this occasion, the promotion and investment of Pakistani traditional food at the international level was discussed.