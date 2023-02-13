33 arrested in drive against sheesha cafes

Islamabad: The Lohi Bher police have arrested 33 people including cafe owners and smokers during the crackdown against illegal sheesha cafes and recovered sheesha, hookah and flavours from their possession, the police spokesman said.
The Islamabad capital police intensified crackdown against the illegal sheesha centres in order to eliminate this menace from the city and special efforts are also taken against the accused involved in immoral activities. The Lohi Bher police team apprehended 33 accused during the crackdown against sheesha cafes. The police team also recovered sheesha, hookah and flavours from their possession. The accused were shifted to the police station for further legal proceedings.
