Twitter blocks APHC’s official handle in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Twitter has blocked the official handle of the Srinagar-based All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

In a statement in Srinagar, the APHC announced from its new Twitter handle that its previous official account had been withheld for creating awareness about the Kashmir situation globally.

It said our efforts to bring awareness over the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir worldwide will not stop. It also urged people to help APHC in reaching a wider audience.