Eight killed in Ethiopia church attacks

NAIROBI: Eight people died in attacks on a church in southern Ethiopia last week, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Friday, amid tensions in the Orthodox community.
“Security forces and their (civilian) collaborators used disproportionate force leaving at least eight dead by either gunshot wounds or beatings,” the state body EHRC said. The numbers injured and imprisoned after the violence at the church in Shashamene, 250-km south of Addis Ababa, were still unknown, it added.
